Trade Ideas | January 2021 AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector Transactions and Rotations

The Trade Ideas January 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in January.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the profit or loss associated with those trades.

About Trade Ideas.

Trade of the Week for January

Week 1

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) | This week’s pick is on the more speculative and volatile side, so plan your share size accordingly. The trade IS NOT live until the trigger price. In our experience, the first trading day of the New Year means anything can happen. When funds reallocate their portfolios in the New Year, sector rotation usually takes on a whole new direction. In other words, we have no idea what sector will be in play to start the New Year, so we are going with pure chart observations until next week gives us more insight into sector rotations.

Week 2

Arcimoto, Inc (FUV) | One of the names that has popped up on our favorite scan this week is an electric vehicle company. Arcimoto, Inc (FUV) looks like everything we like to see when selecting a swing trade idea. It is back above all moving averages and just looking for a reason to create a ‘short squeeze’.

Week 3

Digital Ally, Inc (DGLY) | Let’s see if the Trade Ideas scan called “A Table Jr.” can deliver us another solid winner this week. Focusing on names under 25 dollars again, the timing seems right for the setup in this daily chart. The price action came to life in early January and is now consolidating. The consolidation over the last 5 days is inviting an entry if the trigger price occurs this week.

Week 4

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (SOLO) | For the 3rd time in recent memory, we are going to focus on yet another electric vehicle maker. The first two attempts were wildly successful from the A Table scan, so we will stay with what has been working. We will discuss a slight adjustment made to the scan this week at our Tuesday evening webinar.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

HOLLY, January 2021 Overall Performance

Over the course of January 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 243 trades up from 226 in December. Overall performance was an increase of 2.9%, compared to the SPY at -1.5%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for January was -2.9%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for January 2021

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, January 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

About Trade Ideas

Trade Ideas is an artificial intelligence decision tool that enables portfolio managers and traders to make better decisions in the stock market.

Trade Ideas identifies opportunities to capture alpha before others and in sectors and places within the market where no one else is looking.

Overnight, Trade Ideas artificial intelligence capability, HOLLY, runs massive structured and unstructured data (market activity, news, social media, etc.) on all US equities across some 40 different trading strategies, each of which has multiple algorithms, effectively taking into account tens of millions of simulated trades.

The result is the reporting each trading day of 5-7 trading scenarios which may outperform the market. Risk guardrails are set against each strategy, so traders are alert when up or down limits are reached intraday.

Additionally, each week Trade Ideas publishes it's free Trade of the Week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.