Trade Ideas | December 2021 AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector Transactions and Rotations

The Trade Ideas December 2021 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in December

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the

profit or loss associated with those trades

Trade of the Week for December

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) (Triggered) Rotation of sectors remains the name of the game in this current market environment. Rather than pick an individual name, we will once again set our focus on a sector that appears to be ready for the rotation of buyers.

KB Home (KBH) (Triggered) The Home Builders sector (XHB) is very strong right now and many names are trading at breakout-type levels. Using the Similar tab to examine some of these charts, KB Home (KBH) stands out as a well-known name that is lagging behind its peers. The daily chart of KBH looks poised and consolidating to move higher.

Pfizer, Inc (PFE) (Triggered) With Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) we have all the elements in place for a good setup. Obviously the news cycle is positive for PFE right now. But does the chart confirm the story? Yes it does. PFE has a solid flagging pattern to confirm the news cycle it is in right now.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) (Triggered) The EV sector has been showing good strength lately with some names pulling back and other names making strong momentum moves higher. The A Table Top List scan has found a great candidate for an Electric Vehicle play that has a high short float % and has pulled back to the 20-day sma. Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) seems like a good risk/reward entry.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI: HOLLY, December 2021 Overall Performance­

Over the course of December 2021 HOLLY strategized a total of 33 trades down from 57 in November. Overall performance was movement of less than 0.0%, compared to the SPY at 2.9%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for December was a movement less than 0.0%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for December 2021

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, December 2021 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

