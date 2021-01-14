Trade Ideas AI Dashboard: Monthly Sector - December 2020

The Trade Ideas December 2020 report below comprises:

The Trade Ideas Trade of the Week for each week in December.

A summary showing the number of times that HOLLY traded in the industry and what was the

profit or loss associated with those trades.

Trade of the Week for December

Week 1

Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) | As we pointed out in last week’s webinar, the current market conditions look good with all-time highs, but the undertones of momentum in the bigger picture continue to raise caution when selecting trade ideas. For this reason we are looking at a scan for stocks breaking a downtrend rather than paving new highs in price. This way, if the major indexes do find a reason to frustrate the Bulls, our trade selection will likely not suffer extreme volatility with a solid base already in place.

Week 2

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) | Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) has given us a nice pullback right into our favorite 10-day moving average. From here, RVLV can put in a higher low and build from that. The short float is a whopping 25% of the total float of 25 million shares. All the indicators point to a stock that can keep moving higher with the short sellers getting nervous and flipping to the buy side.

Week 3

Smile Direct Club, Inc. (SDC) | This week we are going to the same scan, looking for the same scenario. Smile Direct Club (SDC) is rising up from consolidation with a giant short float % behind it.

Is there a story in this stock as well as the nice daily chart? Yes, during the COVID lifestyle of 2020, people have been investing in themselves with things like Peloton or Home learning.

Week 4

Glu Mobile, Inc (GLUU) | When something is working why change it, right? The scan we call “A Table” has been producing the nice winners we have seen lately. A ‘Cup and Handle’ formation jumps out at us along with the high short float % from this scan for GLUU this week.

Trade Ideas’ Machine Learning AI:

HOLLY, December 2020 Overall Performance

Over the course of December 2020 HOLLY strategized a total of 226 trades up from 219 in November. Overall performance was an increase of 3.3%, compared to the SPY at 2.3%. Overall, HOLLY’s performance in a high volatility and event driven environment continues to fall within acceptable trading scenarios as described below.

The table below details the Top 5 and Bottom 5 Sectors and the performance in each. The full risk profit is the profit per share of the trade using no stops and holding until just before the market close. Enterprise licensees and subscribers recognize that their hold times vary beyond end of day according to their risk management preferences. The total performance of HOLLY AI for December was 3.3%.

HOLLY Performance by Sector for December 2020

Conclusion

Portfolio Managers and Traders who avail themselves of HOLLY gain the ability to increase performance and mitigate risk. HOLLY has no emotional response to market conditions. As has been true since HOLLY’s inception, December 2020 proved out this principle of HOLLY’s effectiveness.

