Trade hopes remain elevated, despite Trump doubts

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (IFR) - Asian risk markets are supported by the latest record closing highs posted by all three US equity benchmarks last Friday, despite some negative US/China trade talk headlines.

US President Donald Trump warned he had not agreed to a rollback on import tariffs requested by China, contradicting comments from both countries a day earlier saying agreement for such a move had been reached.

Trump’s remarks triggered a knee-jerk Wall Street slippage, but prices subsequently recovered as American investors remained confident that a “phase one” deal will be reached by year-end.

Underlying trade talk optimism, alongside another positive earnings season, helped the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rise 0.02%, 0.26% and 0.48%, headed by 3.8% and 1.2% gains for Walt Disney and Microsoft.

Most European shares ended in the red on Trump’s trade remarks with the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC 40 shedding 0.63%, 0.46% and 0.02%. The FTSE Milan bucked the trend with a 0.13% increase led by rallying Telecom Italia and Enel stocks.

Treasuries stuck to narrow ranges as US two-year yields eased 1bp to 1.68%, while 10-year and 30-year yields both finished unchanged at 1.95% and 2.43%.

Bund and BTP 10-year yields ended 2bp lower and unchanged at minus 0.27% and 1.28%.

Gilt 10-year yields eased 1bp to 0.79%, despite Moody’s cutting the UK’s Aa2 rating outlook to negative from stable on Brexit travails and rising government spending.

Europe’s main and crossover CDS spreads rose 0.5bp and 1.5bp to 49bp and 233bp. The US investment grade CDS spread was unchanged at 51.5bp.

Primary markets

The South Australian Government Financing Authority, rated Aa1/AA+ (Moody’s/S&P), has set guidance at EFP (10-year futures) plus 55bp–57bp for a maximum A$1bn (US$686m) tap of its 2.75% May 24 2030 bond. ANZ, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac are joint lead managers for the reopening, expected to price tomorrow.

Suncorp Group has set guidance at three-month BBSW plus 300bp–320bp for an indicative A$250m Capital Notes 3, perpetual non-call 6.5-year, Additional Tier 1 retail note offer. Goldman Sachs is arranger, while CBA, Morgans, NAB, UBS and Westpac are joint lead managers.

Dunedin City Treasury, rated AA (S&P), has set guidance for a combined maximum NZ$100m (US$63.3m) senior secured three and seven-year fixed-rate wholesale MTN offering via lead manager ANZ, which is due to price later today.

For the minimum NZ$35m three-year and NZ$55m seven-year tranches guidance is mid-swaps plus 42bp–45bp and 72bp–76bp.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.