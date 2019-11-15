US Markets

Trade hopes propel Wall Street to records; healthcare climbs

Contributor
Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies.

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 221.71 points, or 0.8%, to 28,003.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.72 points, or 0.77%, to 3,120.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 61.81 points, or 0.73%, to 8,540.83.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular