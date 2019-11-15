Trade hopes propel Wall Street to records; healthcare climbs

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes closed at record levels on Friday, fueled by fresh optimism over a potential calming of U.S.-China trade tensions and by big gains in shares of healthcare companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 221.71 points, or 0.8%, to 28,003.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.72 points, or 0.77%, to 3,120.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 61.81 points, or 0.73%, to 8,540.83.

