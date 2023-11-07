Trade group sues over Biden prevailing wage rule for construction contracts

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Construction trade group Associated Builders and Contractors filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to strike down a Biden administration rule designed to boost wages for workers on federally funded infrastructure projects.

ABC and its southeast Texas chapter said in a complaint filed in Beaumont, Texas, federal court that the U.S. Department of Labor rule, which took effect last month, will price many small businesses out of federal contracts by requiring businesses to pay more than local prevailing wages.

The rule revived a method for calculating wages that federal contractors must pay on construction projects that was abandoned by the Reagan administration in the 1980s, which unions and worker advocates claimed had depressed workers' wages.

Ben Brubeck, ABC's vice president, in a statement said the rule makes it much more likely that DOL will adopt "union wage scales" as prevailing wages even though fewer than 12% of U.S. construction workers are in a union.

“The onerous new requirements, reduced competition and artificial inflation of construction costs imposed by this rule will only exacerbate economic headwinds and undermine taxpayer investments in infrastructure,” he said.

The Department of Labor declined to comment. In adopting the rule, the agency said it was necessary to modernize prevailing wage regulations to reflect changes in the law and the economy. That was echoed by unions and other supporters of the rule, who said it would guarantee workers fair pay and deter wage theft, particularly on the growing number of clean energy construction projects.

The Davis-Bacon Act of 1931 tasks the Department of Labor with establishing wage floors — known as prevailing wages — that apply to construction projects funded by the federal government. Today, prevailing wages apply to more than one million construction workers on $200 billion of projects.

The new rule bases prevailing wages on the average wages paid to at least 30% of local workers in specific occupations instead of the 50% threshold set in 1983. That raises the wage the government can set because more lower-wage workers are eliminated from the calculation.

ABC in its lawsuit says the rule violates the Davis-Bacon Act by allowing wage rates to be set at a higher level than actual prevailing wages. The group also claims that the rule is invalid because it was adopted under Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su and her 2021 appointment to that post was unconstitutional.

President Joe Biden's nomination of Su, a former labor activist, to serve as labor secretary has stalled in the Senate amid fierce opposition by Republicans and at least two Democrats.

ABC in its lawsuit said installing Su as acting secretary indefinitely is an attempted end-run around Senate confirmation that violates the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The case is Associated Builders and Contractors of Southeast Texas Inc v. Su, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 1:23-cv-00396.

For ABC: A. John Harper and Maury Baskin of Littler Mendelson

For the Department of Labor: Not available

