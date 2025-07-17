The Trade Desk's S&P 500 Entry: Ad-Tech Stock as a Core Holding?

Digital advertising leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), recently saw its stock price and trading activity surge. The driver behind this market excitement is a major corporate milestone: The company is set to join the prestigious S&P 500 index, effective before the market opens on July 18, 2025.

This promotion to the big leagues clearly signals the company's scale and importance. For investors, it raises a key question: Is this recent rally just a temporary spike on news, or does it signal a new, sustainable phase of growth?

Why Billions of Dollars Are Now Pointed at TTD Stock

Joining the S&P 500 provides a powerful and immediate tailwind for a stock. The reason is simple and mechanical. Trillions of dollars are invested in passive index funds and ETFs designed to track the companies in the S&P 500 closely.

When The Trade Desk is officially added, the managers of these massive funds are required to buy its shares to keep their funds in balance.

This creates a wave of automatic buying that is not based on opinion or market sentiment. The impact has been clear. The stock's daily trading volume has jumped from an average of about 6.6 million shares to over 43 million.

At the same time, short interest has collapsed as bearish traders close their positions. This event provides a strong foundation of support for the stock by securing a new, broad base of institutional investors.

Why The Trade Desk Earned Its Spot

The S&P 500 inclusion directly results from The Trade Desk's success. The company's underlying business is strong, built on several key advantages that support a long-term bullish outlook.

Leading the Connected TV (CTV) Boom: The most important long-term trend in the media and entertainment sector is the massive shift of advertising budgets from traditional cable TV to streaming services. The Trade Desk is a primary beneficiary. Its platform gives advertisers a powerful, independent way to place targeted and measurable ads on services like Disney+, Peacock, and thousands of others. This will be, and has been, the company's main growth engine for years to come.

The Kokai AI Advantage: Technology is at the core of The Trade Desk's value. Its next-generation Kokai platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help advertisers run their campaigns more effectively. The platform has been proven to improve campaign cost efficiency by over 10%, delivering a clear return on investment that keeps clients loyal.

A Trusted Partner on the Open Internet: The digital ad market includes giant "walled gardens," where a single company controls both the ad platform and the media. This can create a conflict of interest. The Trade Desk's platform operates on the open internet, working only for the advertiser. This transparent, unbiased model has made it a trusted partner for major brands.

Performance and Price: Justifying the Premium

Investors often point to The Trade Desk's high valuation as a cautionary tale. While the stock's price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is high, reflecting lofty market expectations, Trade Desk’s financial results provide strong support for this premium.

In the first quarter of 2025, it reported revenue of $616 million, a 25% increase from the prior year, with a substantial adjusted EBITDA margin of 34%. Its business is also incredibly durable, boasting a customer retention rate of over 95% for more than a decade.

The company's forecast for the second quarter anticipates revenue of at least $682 million, demonstrating confidence that this momentum will continue.

It is also essential to consider recent insider selling in the proper context. Recent stock sales by executives have been made primarily under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plans.

This is a standard and routine method for insiders to manage their personal finances and tax obligations, not necessarily a signal about their confidence in the company's future.

More Than a Moment; It's a Movement

The Trade Desk presents a unique investment opportunity. The powerful combination of a near-term technical event and robust long-term growth continues to drive the stock upward.

The required buying from index funds provides a new, solid floor of institutional support for the stock. Meanwhile, the company's leadership in the unstoppable shift to digital and Connected TV advertising provides the engine for continued growth.

While investors should always consider a stock's valuation, The Trade Desk’s proven performance and strategic position strongly support its place as a core technology holding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.