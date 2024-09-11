Trade Desk's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $258,316, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $226,111.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $140.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Trade Desk options trades today is 992.12 with a total volume of 602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Trade Desk's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $43.9 $42.35 $43.0 $60.00 $68.8K 624 30 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $100.00 $56.1K 344 67 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.2 $8.1 $8.1 $100.00 $45.3K 344 133 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.75 $9.65 $9.65 $100.00 $39.5K 915 67 TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $95.00 $34.7K 1.5K 133

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Trade Desk's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,585,710, the price of TTD is up 1.79% at $101.49. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. Expert Opinions on Trade Desk

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $120.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $115. An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.