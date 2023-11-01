Trade Desk's dilemma as Q3 outcomes are eclipsed by guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a prominent player in the digital advertising industry, recently faced a significant setback as its stock plummeted by 29.1% following the release of its third-quarter results. While the company's Q3 performance exceeded expectations, the subsequent guidance for fourth-quarter revenue and EBITDA fell well below estimates, sparking investor concerns.

Analysts argue execution versus guidance

According to industry analysts, The Trade Desk's execution in Q3 was deemed "exceptional," accompanied by substantial gains in market share. However, the optimism was dampened by management's cautious revenue and EBITDA guidance, citing advertiser hesitancy as a contributing factor.

Some analysts view the stock's pullback as an opportunity for investors, emphasizing the company's robust growth and margin profile. Despite the weaker guidance, positive sentiments surround Trade Desk's future, with expectations of continued growth driven by the increasing adoption of Connected TV (CTV), the shift of Retail Media budgets online, and additional support from political ad spending.

Other analysts noted the discrepancy between the strong Q3 results, surpassing consensus and estimates with a 25% year-over-year revenue growth, and the subdued fourth-quarter guidance. However, given The Trade Desk's historical trend of overdelivering on guidance and the company's strategic position, the analyst expressed a bullish stance, considering the stock a buy on weakness.

While the third-quarter results were labeled as "solid," concerns arose with the guidance for the fourth quarter, which, according to some analysts, was "well below expectations." The management acknowledged advertiser caution starting in October, but they reassured that the situation had since stabilized.

The assessment highlighted that while the Q3 results exceeded expectations, the Q4 outlook implies a sequential decline in topline growth compared to a more lenient comparison. As the year-end approaches and the 2024 planning process looms, industry observers anticipate gaining clarity on the cautious outlook and plan to update their assessments accordingly.

Market response and stock performance

The market's immediate response to The Trade Desk's earnings release was a 29.1% drop in its stock. The company reported third-quarter results that surpassed expectations, but the weaker-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter triggered concerns. Management attributed this to increased macroeconomic uncertainty at the start of Q4, a factor that heightened market sensitivity due to The Trade Desk's close ties to macro-sensitive advertising.

Analyzing the market's response over the past year, The Trade Desk's shares have exhibited considerable volatility, with 22 moves greater than 5%. This heightened volatility, even for a company accustomed to market fluctuations, indicates a substantial impact on the market's perception of The Trade Desk.

Reflecting on the last significant move, approximately seven months ago, positive news about competitor Meta (NASDAQ: META) resulted in a 5.7% stock gain for The Trade Desk. Meta's first-quarter results, exceeding expectations across various metrics, had a positive ripple effect on the digital advertising market.

Despite the recent challenges, The Trade Desk's year-to-date performance shows a 44.8% increase. However, the stock is trading below its 52-week high from July 2023. Investors who invested $1,000 in The Trade Desk's shares five years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $5,747, underscoring the company's overall growth.

The Trade Desk's consistent outperformance against its financial guidance, although a positive trend, contrasts with the current market sentiment. The management's acknowledgment of macroeconomic uncertainty and the expectation of slower-than-normal growth have prompted a reassessment of the company's valuation and growth trajectory.

Leadership weighs in

Trade Desk's financial results for the third quarter showcased impressive revenue growth, reaching $493 million from $395 million, marking a 25% year-over-year increase. The positive performance emphasized advertisers' premium on precision, agility, and transparency to maximize campaign returns, as highlighted by CEO Jeff Green.

Chief Financial Officer Laura Schenkein cited increased macroeconomic uncertainty at the start of Q4, contributing to investor unease. Despite the stabilization of spending in recent weeks, the market remains cautious about the potential impacts of macroeconomic factors on The Trade Desk's performance.

The ad tech industry turmoil

The ad tech industry, which is part of the technology sector, has faced challenges. The decline of The Trade Desk's stock has prompted a reevaluation of its market positioning. The market's reaction underscores concerns about the company's growth slowing to an uncharacteristically tepid pace.

The challenges facing The Trade Desk are not isolated, as the broader digital advertising industry navigates uncertainties. Competitors like Meta (NASDAQ: META), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) also experienced fluctuations in stock prices following the recent quarter's revenue expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.