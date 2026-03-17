The Trade Desk's CTV Push: Can Ventura, OpenAds, and Kokai Deliver?

The Trade Desk TTD is pushing beyond demand-side execution and into the plumbing of connected TV (“CTV”). The goal is clear: make streaming inventory more measurable, more transparent, and easier to buy programmatically.

That strategy shows up in a set of newer initiatives, alongside continued investment in AI-driven decisioning.

TTD and the Push to Rewire the CTV Marketplace

Ventura is positioned as an ecosystem effort that links global TV operating systems and streaming platforms to improve transparency and programmatic economics in CTV. The structure matters because it aims to raise standards at the infrastructure layer, where issues like visibility, pricing mechanics, and supply paths can shape how confidently buyers allocate budgets.

The first collaborators were V and Nexxen NEXN, and early participation matters because marketplace alignment tends to compound. If operating systems, streaming platforms, and other participants move together, it can create a clearer, more scalable framework that draws in additional partners and accelerates adoption.

Trade Desk OpenAds and Publisher Demand for Integrity

OpenAds is framed as a new auction environment built around a direct, high-integrity, transparent option for publishers and sellers. For buyers, that positioning is a response to a common friction point in digital media: uncertainty around supply quality and the paths a bid travels before it lands.

The initial publisher lineup includes AccuWeather, The Arena Group, BuzzFeed, The Guardian, Hearst Magazines, Hearst TV, Newsweek, People Inc., and Ziff Davis. That breadth supports the idea that supply-side alignment can move faster when large publishers commit early, because it expands initial inventory access and gives buyers enough scale to test OpenAds inside real programmatic strategies.

TTD and AI as the Next Layer of Decisioning

TTD’s platform roadmap increasingly ties marketplace structure to AI-driven decisioning. Kokai and Agentic AI are connected to a focus on outcome measurement and decisioning at scale, including forecasting, pricing, and measurement that can be pushed deeper into day-to-day campaign execution. Nearly all clients are using Kokai, underscoring how central AI has become to workflow and performance.

The underlying logic is that clearer supply paths can make AI-driven optimization more durable. Efforts like OpenPath and marketplace initiatives are designed to simplify and improve the economics of programmatic buying, which can strengthen the inputs that power AI-based decisioning. Simplification tools like the Deal Desk are also part of this direction, with the intent to improve setup, forecasting, and efficiency.

On the other side of the market, Magnite MGNI is a notable CTV-focused supply-side platform. As supply firms push more curated and direct paths, demand-side tools that can measure outcomes cleanly have a better chance to win incremental budget.

The Trade Desk Price and Consensus

The Trade Desk price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Trade Desk Data Strategy and Audience Unlimited

Audience Unlimited is positioned as an “all-in” access expansion designed to stimulate data usage. By lowering the friction around incremental data costs, TTD is trying to encourage wider adoption of data-driven workflows across clients and use cases.

That fits a broader push to improve targeting, attribution, and performance measurement across channels. The business is also working to bring more first-party and third-party data into the platform, reinforcing the broader strategy of measurable, objective buying in CTV and beyond.

TTD Risks: Walled Gardens and Execution Timing

The opportunity set comes with important near-term risks. One concern is competitive narratives from walled gardens, which can promote agency-friendly buying approaches and perceived cheap reach. Agencies exploring principal-based buying can complicate comparisons and pressure adoption if buyers prioritize short-term simplicity over objective measurement.

There is also execution and timing risk. Macro pressure in consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) and automotive has weighed on visibility, and management noted somewhat lower visibility into the first quarter of 2026 in those categories. If open internet dynamics lead to delayed spend decisions, newer initiatives may take longer to translate into sustained growth.

Profitability timing is another variable. Infrastructure and AI investments, including a transition to owned data centers, can pressure near-term margins, with the margin profile tied to execution and the pace of efficiency gains.

Trade Desk What To Watch Through Early 2026

Category recovery is a key signal. The pace of stabilization in CPG and automotive, and whether spend improves from early 2026 levels, will influence the near-term growth setup. Management guided to first-quarter 2026 revenue of at least $678 million, up 10% year over year, alongside adjusted EBITDA of about $195 million.

Joint Business Plans are another watch item. They represented well over half of revenue exiting 2025, and the pipeline more than doubled year over year, suggesting durable client engagement if execution stays tight.

Finally, investors should track adoption signals for Ventura, OpenAds, and OpenPath, and whether investment timing begins to yield efficiency improvements without sacrificing growth. Management expects 2026 to be a disciplined investment year focused on artificial intelligence capabilities and infrastructure, with adjusted EBITDA margin roughly in line with 2025.

TTD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which reflects the current balance between long-term opportunity and near-term execution needs.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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