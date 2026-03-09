Trade Desk's CTV Platform Targets Premium Streaming Ad Budgets

The Trade Desk, Inc.’s TTD connected TV (CTV) platform is increasingly positioned to capture premium streaming advertising budgets as advertisers shift toward programmatic, decision-based buying models. The company emphasized that CTV remains one of its fastest-growing channels, with video, which includes CTV, accounting for about half of its business in the fourth quarter of 2025. The growth reflects a broader industry transition as major content owners expand programmatic access to their premium streaming inventory.

The evolution of CTV advertising is being driven by a structural shift away from traditional buying approaches such as insertion orders and fixed programmatic guarantees. Instead, advertisers are increasingly favoring biddable transactions that allow them to apply data-driven decision-making in real time. This shift enables brands to evaluate large volumes of potential ad opportunities and select the impressions most likely to drive campaign outcomes.

Management highlighted that the open Internet now offers more advertising supply than ever before, creating a buyer’s market for advertisers. In such an environment, platforms capable of objective decision-making across large volumes of impressions become increasingly valuable. The company highlighted that its platform evaluates roughly 20 million ad opportunities every second, using extensive data inputs to determine which impressions should be purchased for advertisers.

A key differentiator for the platform is that Trade Desk does not own media inventory. This structure allows the system to prioritize objective decision-making rather than steering advertisers toward owned inventory. By evaluating impressions across a wide range of publishers and streaming environments, the platform aims to identify the most relevant and effective opportunities for campaign performance.

The company also stated that many sophisticated advertisers are seeking ways to maintain the advantages of negotiated deals while preserving decisioning flexibility. Instead of committing to fixed placements, advertisers increasingly prefer frameworks that allow them to bid across available inventory while still benefiting from negotiated pricing or scale-based advantages. As a result, the market is moving toward more biddable CTV transactions that retain programmatic optimization.

In February 2026, Trade Desk expanded its push to reshape CTV advertising with the launch of the Ventura Ecosystem, an industry-wide collaboration built to foster greater transparency, fairness and revenue efficiency in streaming.

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenue of at least $678 million, indicating year-over-year growth of about 10%. It also anticipates adjusted EBITDA of approximately $195 million for the quarter.

Taking a Look at CTV Efforts of PUBM & MGNI

PubMatic, Inc.’s PUBM CTV remains one of its most important growth channels. The company recently added a new marquee global streamer to its platform and has partnered with 28 of the top 30 global streaming services, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, DirecTV, Fox Sports, Tubi and Vizio. Management stated that this leadership in the CTV ecosystem continues to attract leading global brands to its platform. Sony Network Communications recently selected PubMatic to reach both linear and CTV audiences programmatically through the company’s platform. The campaign demonstrates how PubMatic enables brands to connect with incremental customers while supporting stronger monetization opportunities for CTV publishers through programmatic execution across both linear and connected TV formats.

Magnite, Inc. MGNI is seeing a significant inflection in the growth of the programmatic CTV market, reflected in 32% top-line growth excluding political spending in the fourth quarter, along with continued strength entering the first quarter. Management highlighted that advertising spend is increasingly shifting into CTV from multiple areas of digital advertising, including DV+. Management noted that in the first quarter, CTV already accounts for close to 50% of the company’s business. The company stated that Magnite’s technology, partnerships, trust and team position it to emerge as a key player in the CTV market. It also highlighted that the company’s CTV momentum is broad-based across both media owners and CTV ad buyers.

TTD Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of TTD have gained 4.1% in the past month against Internet – Services industry’s decline of 6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of forward price/earnings, TTD’s shares are trading at 22.13X, lower than the Internet Services industry’s 24.88X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings for 2026 has been revised downward over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.