Trade Desk (WBAG:TTD) Price Target Decreased by 31.49% to 32.80

The average one-year price target for Trade Desk (WBAG:TTD) has been revised to € 32,80 / share. This is a decrease of 31.49% from the prior estimate of € 47,87 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 18,60 to a high of € 72,52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.14% from the latest reported closing price of € 16,98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an decrease of 639 owner(s) or 40.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.10%, an increase of 60.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.65% to 359,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 22,306K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,115K shares , representing a decrease of 30.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 33.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,596K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,088K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 6,860K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares , representing an increase of 84.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 378.54% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 6,044K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing an increase of 63.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 99.48% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,660K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 53.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 67.97% over the last quarter.

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