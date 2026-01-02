The Trade Desk vs. SanDisk: Buying the Wreckage or the Winner?

Markets have a habit of creating sharp contrasts, and 2025 delivered one of the clearest in years. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) finished the year as one of the worst-performing large-cap stocks, while SanDisk Corp (NASDAQ: SNDK) emerged as one of the standout winners following its spinoff from Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). Heading into 2026, investors who have these stocks on their watchlist face a classic dilemma—is it better to back a stock that has been crushed and written off, or chase another that the market has been bidding higher? Let's jump in and take a closer look at the pros and cons of each.

The Trade Desk: A Deeply Out-of-Favor Recovery Bet

Starting with the laggard first, there's no avoiding the fact that The Trade Desk's decline has been severe. Shares are down more than 65% over the past year, marking a dramatic reversal for a company once seen as a core long-term winner in digital advertising. What makes it arguably worse is that the sell-off has been persistent rather than sudden, with reversal attempts repeatedly sold and sentiment steadily eroding.

That context matters—buying The Trade Desk here is not about betting on sudden momentum. It's about betting that the worst of the selling pressure is behind it and that there's not a whole lot of room for the stock to go lower from here. As we noted last month, the company's fundamentals are still in decent shape, and its valuation is the most attractive it's been in a long time.

But with the stock having only set a fresh low two weeks ago, there's a sense the bottom might not yet be in. Recent analyst updates reflect this, with both Jefferies and Wedbush having urged restraint in recent weeks, assigning Hold or equivalent ratings with price targets around $40. On the surface, that sounds uninspiring. However, with The Trade Desk currently trading around $38, even those conservative targets imply that the stock is undervalued rather than overextended, which helps skew the risk-reward profile in the right direction.

SanDisk: Momentum Is Strong, But Expectations Are Rising

SanDisk's story could not be more different. Since listing in February following its spinoff, the stock has surged more than 580%, making it one of the most powerful momentum names of the year.

Unlike The Trade Desk, SanDisk has consistently rewarded buyers who stepped in on pullbacks, with this pattern of higher lows being continued since November's correction.

That technical structure suggests demand remains strong, potentially very strong. Sellers have struggled to gain traction, and each dip has been met with renewed buying interest. This paints the picture of a stock that is very much having its moment and could have a ton of room to run yet.

Analysts have recently reinforced this view with their updates. Both Benchmark and Susquehanna issued bullish updates over the past month, the latter boosting its price target up to $300. For those of us on the sidelines, that kind of upside potential carries a good bit of weight considering how much the stock has already run.

Still, momentum cuts both ways. SanDisk is no longer a hidden story, and expectations have risen alongside the share price. While the trend is clearly intact, the margin for error is thinner than it was earlier in the year.

Which Looks Better for 2026?

Ultimately, choosing between The Trade Desk and SanDisk as your first portfolio's first addition in 2026 ultimately comes down to risk appetite. The Trade Desk offers a beaten-down name that has some recovery potential. It is deeply out of favor, but the recent analyst updates suggest there's limited downside from here. The trade-off is uncertainty. There is no guarantee that selling pressure has fully exhausted, and some patience, along with an iron stomach, will be required.

SanDisk, by contrast, represents continuation. The stock has momentum, strong demand, and analyst support pointing to further gains. The risk here is not weakness today, but expectations tomorrow. Momentum trades tend to work until they don't, and any stumble could lead to sharper pullbacks, given how far the stock has already run.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.