The Trade Desk vs. Magnite: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

The Trade Desk maintains a dominant buy-side position in digital advertising with strong profitability and double-digit revenue growth.

Magnite holds a leading supply-side role with a focus on connected television and generates significant net margins.

Which advertising technology powerhouse is the better choice for your growth portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk ›

As digital advertising moves away from walled gardens, deciding between The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) involves weighing the merits of the buy side versus the sell side of the industry.

The Trade Desk operates as a demand-side platform, helping agencies buy ad space efficiently across various digital channels. Magnite serves the opposite side as a supply-side platform, helping publishers sell their inventory to the highest bidder. Both companies capitalize on the growth of connected television, but they occupy different seats at the same table.

The case for The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a technology platform for ad buyers, allowing them to manage data-driven campaigns across the open internet. By focusing on the demand side, the company serves advertising agencies and brands looking for space on video, audio, and connected television.

Within the communication stocks sector, The Trade Desk is a prominent player. Two holding companies each represented more than 10% of gross billings in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In its 2025 fiscal year, revenue reached nearly $2.9 billion, representing growth of approximately 18% compared to the previous year. This expansion was accompanied by net income of $443.3 million. The company has maintained a positive net margin of close to 15.3%, showing its ability to generate profit from its top-line sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. This ratio, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, helps investors understand how much a company depends on loans. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, is nearly 1.6x.

Free cash flow for the period was roughly $795.7 million, which is the cash left over after a company pays for its capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 49.4% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Magnite

Magnite operates as the largest independent sell-side platform, helping publishers sell their advertising space across digital channels. Its primary focus is on connected television and online video, where it reaches 109 million unique households.

In 2025, two buyers of advertising inventory indirectly contributed approximately 44% of the company's revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business. The company maintains non-exclusive contracts, meaning publishers can move their inventory elsewhere on short notice.

For its 2025 fiscal year, the company reported revenue of $714.0 million, which is a growth of roughly 6.9% over the prior year. Magnite achieved net income of $144.6 million during this period. The business reported a net margin of nearly 20.3%, which indicates how much of each dollar in revenue remained after all expenses.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt against shareholder equity and shows the company's level of financial leverage. The current ratio is approximately 1.0x, indicating its short-term assets just cover its short-term liabilities.

Free cash flow, or the cash left after capital expenditures, was nearly $151.9 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 32.5% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

The Trade Desk faces intense competition from established giants like Alphabet, which owns significant ad-buying tools. New advancements in artificial intelligence could disrupt existing platforms if competitors integrate these features more effectively. Furthermore, the company relies on third-party identifiers like cookies to track user behavior, but changing privacy regulations from governments and browser makers could limit this data access. Any loss of access to quality advertising inventory from key suppliers would also materially impact the business.

Magnite deals with significant customer concentration, as two buyers accounted for nearly 44% of its revenue in 2025. Additionally, the company is involved in litigation against Alphabet regarding anticompetitive practices, a legal battle that could drain management focus and financial resources. If the growth of connected television advertising slows down, the company's results could be harmed.

Valuation comparison

Magnite appears to be the more value-oriented choice based on its lower multiples, while The Trade Desk carries a higher premium reflecting its faster growth profile.

Metric The Trade Desk Magnite Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.2x 13.0x 17.1x P/S ratio 3.4x 2.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Although The Trade Desk and Magnite both operate in the digital advertising arena, they serve customers on opposite sides of the same coin. Weighing an investment between the two depends on whether you want to focus on the buy side, where The Trade Desk helps advertisers purchase ad space, or the sell side, where Magnite serves publishers wanting to sell ad inventory on their websites and apps.

I worked in the digital advertising industry for years, and several former colleagues went to work at Magnite. The company has done a good job strengthening its financials in recent quarters.

Magnite reduced debt from $556.1 million at the end of 2025 to $350.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. It also swung from a net loss of $9.6 million in Q1 of 2025 to net income of $4.4 million in 2026.

Even so, between these two companies, I would buy The Trade Desk’s stock over Magnite’s. The Trade Desk’s revenue is growing faster, with Q1 sales of $688.9 million representing a 12% year over year increase. Magnite’s Q1 revenue grew 6% year over year to $164.4 million.

Moreover, in my experience in the industry, the spending done by advertisers has traditionally been greater than the dollars spent by publishers. This puts The Trade Desk in a position to capture larger growth in the future, once the ad industry bounces back from current macroeconomic headwinds.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet, Magnite, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.