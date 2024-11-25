Trade Desk upgraded to Neutral from Sell at New Street

New Street analyst Dan Salmon upgraded Trade Desk (TTD) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $115, up from $85. The firm says political advertising ultimately came in lower than expected in 2024, and Trade Desk’s core growth comps for 2025 are not as challenging as previously believed. Moreover, based on recent industry conversations, New Street is also more positive on the company’s relative positioning as the Department of Justice versus Google Ad Tech case winds down, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm also sees “unique and attractive positioning” for Trade Desk’s Ventura TV operating system announced last week.

