The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $18.28, moving -4.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 0.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.49%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2026. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $751.58 million, up 8.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion, which would represent changes of +6.21% and +9.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.16.

One should further note that TTD currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.