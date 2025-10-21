The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Moves 2.71%: What You Should Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.71% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 13.75% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of The Trade Desk in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 7.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $717.95 million, showing a 14.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $2.87 billion, indicating changes of +6.02% and +17.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, The Trade Desk boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, The Trade Desk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.76. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.78 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

