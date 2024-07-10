The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $99.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 10.12% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $577.55 million, showing a 24.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $2.42 billion, signifying shifts of +24.6% and +24.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.9% higher within the past month. The Trade Desk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Trade Desk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 64.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.85.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

