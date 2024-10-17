The Trade Desk (TTD) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) ended the recent trading session at $117.63, demonstrating a -0.26% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

The the stock of digital-advertising platform operator has risen by 9.18% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.21%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $619.89 million, showing a 25.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, which would represent changes of +29.37% and +25.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, The Trade Desk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 37.89 of its industry.

Meanwhile, TTD's PEG ratio is currently 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 2.28 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

