The Trade Desk (TTD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $18.51, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.09% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

The digital-advertising platform operator's shares have seen a decrease of 13.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.4, signifying a 2.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $751.76 million, up 8.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion, indicating changes of +5.65% and +9.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.55.

It's also important to note that TTD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. TTD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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