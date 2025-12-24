The Trade Desk (TTD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $38.12, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

The stock of digital-advertising platform operator has fallen by 4.22% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Trade Desk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $841.87 million, up 13.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.78 per share and a revenue of $2.89 billion, signifying shifts of +7.23% and +18.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% lower within the past month. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Trade Desk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.98. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.76 of its industry.

One should further note that TTD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

