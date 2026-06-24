The Trade Desk (TTD) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $17.68, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 19.16% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, The Trade Desk is projected to report earnings of $0.4 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.44%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $751.76 million, showing a 8.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.87 per share and a revenue of $3.18 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.65% and +9.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, The Trade Desk holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, The Trade Desk is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.36.

We can additionally observe that TTD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.