The Trade Desk (TTD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $121.39, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 3.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.58, indicating a 41.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $758.05 million, up 25.13% from the year-ago period.

TTD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $2.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +26.51%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, The Trade Desk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that The Trade Desk has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.96 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.48.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

