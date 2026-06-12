The Trade Desk (TTD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, The Trade Desk (TTD) was up +1.93% at $19.27. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the digital-advertising platform operator have depreciated by 7.4% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.42%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.4, reflecting a 2.44% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $751.76 million, up 8.32% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $3.18 billion, indicating changes of +5.65% and +9.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, The Trade Desk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Trade Desk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.52.

It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.