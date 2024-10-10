The Trade Desk (TTD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The Trade Desk (TTD) ended the recent trading session at $115.71, demonstrating a +0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.

The the stock of digital-advertising platform operator has risen by 13.74% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of The Trade Desk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.40, signifying a 21.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $619.89 million, up 25.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.37% and +25.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. The Trade Desk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Trade Desk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 71.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.01, which means The Trade Desk is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

