The Trade Desk (TTD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The Trade Desk (TTD) closed the most recent trading day at $89.88, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of The Trade Desk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.36, reflecting a 28.57% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $577.51 million, indicating a 24.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.6% and +24.49%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Trade Desk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, The Trade Desk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Trade Desk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.35.

Investors should also note that TTD has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

