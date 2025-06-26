Is The Trade Desk Stock a Buy Now?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has taken a big beating on the stock market so far this year, losing 41% of its value as of this writing, due to concerns about a slowdown in the company's growth. Investors pressed the panic button in February when the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for Q4 2024, along with a guidance miss for Q1 2025.

However, shares of the advertising technology company have climbed 63% since hitting a 52-week low on April 7. The Trade Desk's sell-off earlier this year caught my attention, and I considered it an attractive bet at the time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But now that shares have begun to recover, is it still a good idea to buy? Let's find out.

The Trade Desk's valuation is climbing once again

The Trade Desk was trading at an extremely rich valuation at the beginning of the year, but it became relatively affordable by April.

Now trading at 84 times trailing earnings, The Trade Desk boasts a valuation that's nearly triple the earnings multiple of the Nasdaq-100 index, a common proxy for tech stocks. But the good part is the company's forward earnings multiple is significantly lower at 38.

That implies a big jump in earnings for 2025. A look at analysts' estimates tells us The Trade Desk is expected to accelerate its earnings growth above 20% in both 2026 and 2027, following this year's more modest jump of 7%.

However, the possibility of The Trade Desk outperforming those estimates cannot be ruled out. After all, the company's adjusted earnings increased 27% year over year in the first quarter. Looking ahead, solid gains from the company's artificial intelligence-powered programmatic ad platform could allow it to win more business and sustain its healthy growth rate.

On the latest earnings call, CEO Jeff Green outlined the benefits of its AI-enabled platform:

For example, on average, clients that have shifted over have seen a 42% reduction in cost per unique reach. We're also working with clients beyond typical brand and reach metrics. Kokai is delivering on lower funnel KPIs [key performance indicators], including 24% lower cost per conversion and 20% lower cost per acquisition. These improvements are helping unlock performance budgets from new and existing clients.

The company believes the higher efficiency of its AI platform will encourage customers to spend more money on its programmatic ad offerings. As a result, the company could see higher margins and deliver even better earnings growth than what analysts are expecting.

Investors would do well to look past the valuation

The Trade Desk has been reorganizing its sales force to capitalize on the massive programmatic ad market more efficiently. Those moves seem to be bearing fruit as the number of active contract negotiations is at an all-time high, according to management. This suggests its future revenue pipeline may be improving as well.

Another thing worth noting here is the tailwind from broad growth of programmatic advertising. One estimate sees this market expanding tenfold by 2033 with over $235 billion in annual revenue.

The Trade Desk stock doesn't look all that expensive when taking into account its long-term growth potential, and investors should still consider picking up shares.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $400,193 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $38,264 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $687,731!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.