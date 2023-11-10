News & Insights

Trade Desk Slides On Lower Than Expected Q4 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) shares are declining more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company forecasted fourth-quarter revenues that came in below estimates.

The company expects revenue of at least $580 million. Analysts are expecting $610.82 million.

Currently, shares are at $63.53, down 17.28 percent from the previous close of $76.81 on a volume of 21,920,388.

