Trade Desk sees Q4 revenue ‘at least’ $756M, consensus $748.8M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $363M.
- Trade Desk reports Q3 EPS 41c, consensus 39c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.