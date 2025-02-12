The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), a leader in data-driven digital advertising through its cutting-edge platform, recently published its fourth quarter results as of February 12, 2025. The company announced revenue of $741 million, reflecting a 22.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year, but falling short of the analyst consensus of $758 million and management expectations of at least $756 million. In contrast, The Trade Desk's EPS (Non-GAAP) surpassed expectations at $0.59, beating the analyst estimate of $0.57. Despite these mixed results, the quarter was marked by strong customer retention and strategic advancements in the Connected TV (CTV) segment, key drivers for the company’s long-term growth ambitions.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.59 $0.57 $0.41 +43.9% Revenue $741M $758M $606M +22.3% Adjusted EBITDA $350M N/A $284M +23.4% Net Income (GAAP) $182M N/A $97M +87.2%

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

The Trade Desk operates a self-service, cloud-based platform that allows advertisers to plan, execute, and assess digital advertising campaigns across CTV, display, audio, and mobile channels. It optimizes advertising outcomes by leveraging massive data sets and predictive AI technologies. Recent priorities include expanding the CTV footprint, accelerating omnichannel advertising, and bolstering platform capabilities.

The company's focus on CTV entails integrating the Ventura Operating System to transform the streaming TV landscape. Additionally, it is advancing Unified ID 2.0, a unique identity framework designed to enhance user data privacy while maintaining customized advertising capabilities.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

The Trade Desk showed robust annual revenue growth, with fiscal year 2024 reaching $2.445 billion, a 26% increase from the previous year. However, fourth-quarter revenue didn't achieve the projected $756 million, falling just short at $741 million. This revenue miss is attributed to macroeconomic challenges impacting certain advertising segments.

The company reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 for the quarter, surpassing the expected $0.57. This reflects effective cost management practices amidst operational expenditures. Notably, Adjusted EBITDA was $350 million, falling short of management’s target of $363 million, pointing to ongoing cost management pressures.

CTV remains The Trade Desk's fastest-growing area, contributing significantly to its revenue with strategic focus and resource allocation. The acquisition of Sincera in the quarter is anticipated to bolster data insights and enrich advertiser value propositions. Meanwhile, customer retention exceeded 95% for the twelfth consecutive year, highlighting client satisfaction and platform efficacy.

Despite reported success, the revenue shortfall suggests conversion challenges in translating the company’s market share into immediate financial gains, necessitating focused strategic execution in priority sectors like CTV.

Future Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, The Trade Desk anticipates first-quarter 2025 revenue to be minimally $575 million. It forecasts Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $145 million. In face of such projections, the company remains firmly committed to expanding CTV and refining data-driven, privacy-centric initiatives.

Investors are encouraged to monitor technological advancements and strategic acquisitions, which will be pivotal for sustainable growth. The ongoing development of Unified ID 2.0 and expansion into international markets underscore The Trade Desk's commitment to leveraging global opportunities while managing macroeconomic uncertainties. Forward guidance will serve as a critical point for assessment in upcoming quarters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.