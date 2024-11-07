Trade Desk reports Q3 EPS 41c, consensus 39c

Reports Q3 revenue $628M, consensus $619.9M. “The Trade Desk (TTD) delivered strong performance in the third quarter, with revenue of $628 million, accelerating growth to 27%. This performance underlines the value that advertisers are placing on precision and transparency as they work with us to maximize the impact of their campaigns,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “As we enter our busiest time of year and look ahead to 2025, we have never been in a better position to capture greater share of the $1 trillion advertising TAM. 2024 has been a banner year for CTV. Many of the largest media companies are now working with us to help clients capture the full value of CTV advertising via programmatic. We are similarly excited about the momentum in retail media and the pace of adoption by advertisers who are taking advantage of our retail data marketplace. And the performance improvements that our clients are seeing with Kokai – our largest platform upgrade to date – showcase the value of audience-driven, AI-enabled innovation.”

