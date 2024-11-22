Trade Desk price target raised to $150 from $133 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Trade Desk (TTD) to $150 from $133 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company announced its TV OS, named Ventura, set to be released in the second half of 2025. The firm views this as a move to establish more control over the Connected TV ecosystem, improve access to device data, and foster a more efficient marketplace, adding that “the CTV ad opportunity is immense” and Trade Desk is “a key play on this theme.”

