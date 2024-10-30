Trade Desk price target raised to $142 from $114 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Trade Desk (TTD) to $142 from $114 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. The firm’s intra-quarter feedback is seen as healthier relative to fears of deceleration and tougher FY25 comps, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
