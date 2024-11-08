News & Insights

Stocks

Trade Desk price target raised to $133 from $130 at Macquarie

November 08, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Trade Desk (TTD) to $133 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported strong 27% revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3, but the Q4 revenue guidance looks a little light at 25%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management highlighted several growth vectors that can continue to drive consistent growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.