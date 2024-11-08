Trade Desk price target raised to $133 from $130 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Trade Desk (TTD) to $133 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported strong 27% revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3, but the Q4 revenue guidance looks a little light at 25%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management highlighted several growth vectors that can continue to drive consistent growth.
