Trade Desk price target raised to $133 from $130 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Trade Desk (TTD) to $133 from $130 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported strong 27% revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q3, but the Q4 revenue guidance looks a little light at 25%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management highlighted several growth vectors that can continue to drive consistent growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.