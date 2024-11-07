Trade Desk Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $50,620, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $450,974.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $160.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Trade Desk's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Trade Desk's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $20.8 $19.7 $20.1 $110.00 $70.3K 729 37 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.25 $4.2 $4.8 $160.00 $69.1K 29 148 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $41.5 $41.0 $41.35 $90.00 $45.4K 418 32 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.95 $25.75 $25.77 $125.00 $43.8K 79 29 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $83.5 $82.25 $83.5 $50.00 $41.7K 159 5

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Trade Desk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Trade Desk With a volume of 1,214,616, the price of TTD is up 4.22% at $130.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $140. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on Trade Desk, maintaining a target price of $142. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from New Street Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $86. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Trade Desk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

