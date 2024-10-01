Trade Desk Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $129,479, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $139,365.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $82.5 to $120.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 465.71, with a total volume reaching 699.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $82.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.6 $13.2 $13.2 $120.00 $55.4K 329 101 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.6 $8.45 $8.53 $110.00 $38.3K 613 118 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.45 $7.3 $7.45 $85.00 $34.2K 15 47 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.5 $13.25 $13.25 $120.00 $33.1K 329 35 TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.86 $1.84 $1.84 $105.00 $30.3K 1.0K 373

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,375,040, the price of TTD is down -0.34% at $109.28. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What The Experts Say On Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

