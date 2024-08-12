Trade Desk Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $221,984, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $337,576.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $110.0 for Trade Desk over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.11 $1.06 $1.11 $95.00 $108.1K 36 38 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $11.15 $11.05 $11.15 $97.50 $92.5K 86 91 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $50.15 $49.7 $49.7 $50.00 $49.7K 524 30 TTD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $3.75 $2.7 $2.71 $100.00 $49.3K 1.3K 180 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.8 $2.33 $2.48 $97.00 $43.6K 710 201

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Trade Desk Currently trading with a volume of 3,370,384, the TTD's price is down by -1.03%, now at $98.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 87 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $121.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $135. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Trade Desk, targeting a price of $130. An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Trade Desk, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

