The Trade Desk, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $182.23 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $97.32 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296.73 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.3% to $741.01 million from $605.80 million last year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $182.23 Mln. vs. $97.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $741.01 Mln vs. $605.80 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 Mln

