The Trade Desk, Inc. Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $39.99 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $50.67 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Trade Desk, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $134.22 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $688.85 million from $616.02 million last year.

The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.99 Mln. vs. $50.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $688.85 Mln vs. $616.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 750 M

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