The Trade Desk Growth Story Hinges on CTV Strength and AI Push

The Trade Desk TTD sits at the center of one of digital advertising’s most important shifts —budgets moving toward connected TV (“CTV”) that can be planned and measured with the same discipline as digital. That backdrop has kept video demand firm even as some end markets turn cautious.

The key question for investors is whether product-driven measurement gains and supply-chain initiatives can offset category softness and near-term margin timing.

TTD and the CTV Shift That Still Matters

CTV trends continue to favor objective, biddable buying, which is the core of TTD’s pitch to advertisers. Programmatic CTV activity accelerated through 2025, and the company emphasized the role of premium content as budgets shift toward measurable inventory.

In the most recent quarter, video, which includes CTV, represented roughly half of the business. That mix supports the view that CTV remains a durable engine, especially as advertisers migrate budgets from less measurable channels toward biddable CTV.

This matters across the broader streaming landscape. Platforms and ecosystems such as Netflix NFLX are pushing premium streaming engagement, and that keeps the focus on high-quality supply where buyers want transparency and measurement that can justify spend.

Trade Desk Products Expanding Outcome Measurement

TTD is leaning into artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools that tie media decisions to business outcomes. Kokai and Agentic AI are positioned as decisioning systems that support forecasting, pricing, and measurement, with outcome-based measurement framed as central to sustaining client commitment.

Management noted that nearly all clients are now using Kokai, pointing to broad adoption rather than isolated pilots. The logic is straightforward: better measurement makes it easier for buyers to prove return on investment and stay committed to programmatic budgets through uneven demand cycles.

The product push also includes Audience Unlimited, which is intended to expand access to third-party and retail data at an “all-in cost” to stimulate data usage. Alongside simplification efforts, these tools aim to improve setup, forecasting, and efficiency for advertisers and agencies running large, multi-channel campaigns.

The Trade Desk Price and Consensus

The Trade Desk price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

TTD and the Ecosystem Push for Transparency

Beyond tools, TTD is pushing initiatives aimed at supply-chain clarity. OpenPath is designed to simplify setup and support while expanding data access, and it is structured with a 4.5% publisher fee that is described as near breakeven to slightly profitable.

OpenAds is framed as a new auction environment that offers a direct, high-integrity, transparent option for publishers and sellers. Early publishing partners include names such as AccuWeather, BuzzFeed, The Guardian, Hearst Magazines, Hearst TV, Newsweek, People Inc., and Ziff Davis, signaling publisher interest in strengthening transparency in the digital media supply chain.

The Ventura Ecosystem extends that theme into CTV. It is positioned as an industry collaboration connecting global television operating systems and streaming platforms to optimize programmatic advertising in connected television, with V and Nexxen NEXN named as first collaborators. For buyers and publishers, these efforts are meant to support more direct, higher-integrity marketplaces where measurement and economics are clearer.

Trade Desk Mix Benefits and Where It Is Soft

TTD’s growth profile is being shaped by a mix of strength and softness across verticals. CTV and video remained strong drivers, and audio has been described as the fastest-growing channel year over year, even from a smaller base in the mix.

At the same time, consumer packaged goods and automotive were cited as the softest verticals entering the latest quarter and into early 2026. Those categories face pressures tied to tariffs, uneven volumes, and consumer cost-of-living constraints, which reduce near-term visibility.

The offsets have come from other verticals that expanded spend more solidly, including medical and health, technology, and business and finance. That diversification across sectors and channels can help stabilize growth when large categories turn cautious.

TTD Margins and Why Timing Matters in 2026

Profitability timing is a core swing factor for 2026. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter is expected to be pressured by the timing of infrastructure investments as the company completes its transition to owned data centers.

For the full year 2026, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately in line with 2025, reflecting a deliberate decision to invest in AI capabilities and infrastructure.

What investors should watch is execution: whether infrastructure transition milestones stay on track and when efficiency gains begin to show up in operating leverage. If return on investment realization lags or demand remains uneven, margin improvement can remain deferred.

Trade Desk Balance Sheet and Capital Returns

TTD’s balance sheet provides room to invest and return capital. The company ended 2025 with roughly $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and no debt, supporting financial flexibility during a mixed demand environment.

That flexibility is being paired with buybacks. The company repurchased $423 million of shares in the fourth quarter, and the board approved an additional $350 million under the repurchase program, bringing total available authorization to $500 million.

Repurchases can signal confidence and help offset dilution from stock-based compensation, but they do not remove demand-cycle risk. With category softness still influencing visibility, the market will stay focused on connected television momentum, measurement-driven proof of return on investment, and the timing of infrastructure-related efficiency gains.

TTD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NEXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.