The Trade Desk Expands CTV Ad Partnership With HOY in Hong Kong

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD has announced an expanded partnership with HOY, the media platform operated by i-CABLE Communications Limited. Through this collaboration, HOY will enable programmatic trading of its connected TV (CTV) advertising inventory via The Trade Desk’s platform. Additionally, HOY will adopt advanced identity and access technologies, including Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) and OpenPath, aimed at enhancing targeting precision and advertising efficiency.

With audiences rapidly shifting toward on-demand and streaming content, high-quality CTV platforms are experiencing accelerated growth. Statista projects global CTV ad spending to surpass $38 billion by 2027. This trend is mirrored in Hong Kong, where a 2024 Communications Authority survey found that more than 40% of respondents had reduced traditional TV viewing in favor of Internet-based streaming services.

The Trade Desk Price and Consensus

The Trade Desk price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Trade Desk highlighted the growth potential of Hong Kong’s CTV programmatic advertising market. Management praised HOY’s proactive adoption of UID2 and OpenPath, positioning the platform at the forefront of building a transparent and high-performance advertising ecosystem.

UID2, originally developed by The Trade Desk, offers a next-generation identity solution for the open Internet, delivering personalized experiences while maintaining user transparency and control. OpenPath, on the other hand, streamlines access to premium digital inventory by reducing intermediaries, boosting transparency and allowing publishers to maximize their revenue potential.

HOY has already completed the integration of UID2 on its CTV platform, which is live, while OpenPath is ready for deployment and will be optimized based on ongoing campaign performance.

Zacks’ Rank & Share Performance of TTD

TTD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 31.9% in the past year against the Zacks Internet – Services industry's growth of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Internet Services Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the Internet Services space are Upwork Inc. UPWK, Crexendo, Inc. CXDO and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER. UPWK sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CXDO and UBER carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upwork’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.78%. In the last reported quarter. UPWK delivered an earnings surprise of 36%. Its shares have increased 33% in the past year.

CXDO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.5%. In the last reported quarter, Crexendo delivered an earnings surprise of 33.33%. Its shares have surged 61.1% in the past year.

Uber’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 212.26%. In the last reported quarter, UBER delivered an earnings surprise of 62.75%. Its shares have surged 20.6% in the past year.

