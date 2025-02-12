TRADE DESK Earnings Results: $TTD Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRADE DESK ($TTD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $741,010,000, missing estimates of $766,520,249 by $-25,510,249.

TRADE DESK Insider Trading Activity

TRADE DESK insiders have traded $TTD stock on the open market 94 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 94 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY TERRY GREEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 2,784,350 shares for an estimated $319,243,948 .

. LAURA SCHENKEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 83,948 shares for an estimated $10,108,243 .

. JAY R GRANT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 39,103 shares for an estimated $4,446,680 .

. SAMANTHA JACOBSON (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 35,529 shares for an estimated $4,337,155 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,065 shares for an estimated $449,290 .

. ANDREA LEE CUNNINGHAM sold 1,606 shares for an estimated $160,712

TRADE DESK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 536 institutional investors add shares of TRADE DESK stock to their portfolio, and 487 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRADE DESK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/02 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/04.

