Trade Desk call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Trade Desk (TTD) with 11,828 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 31.93%. Jan-25 165 calls and Mar-25 140 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.35. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

