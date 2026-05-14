Trade Desk (BIT:1TTD) Price Target Decreased by 18.97% to 24.50

The average one-year price target for Trade Desk (BIT:1TTD) has been revised to €24.50 / share. This is a decrease of 18.97% from the prior estimate of €30.24 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €15.82 to a high of €57.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.35% from the latest reported closing price of €17.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 859 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an decrease of 562 owner(s) or 39.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TTD is 0.07%, an increase of 72.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 391,964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 28,645K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 22,443K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,596K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,088K shares , representing a decrease of 10.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TTD by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,379K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,511K shares , representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TTD by 88.70% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 7,628K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares , representing an increase of 38.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TTD by 52.94% over the last quarter.

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