The Trade Desk Is Being Valued Like a Dying Business, but Its Financials Say Otherwise

Key Points

A public spat with ad giant Publicis Groupe sent shares tumbling, but the dispute looks more like a turf war than a real scandal.

CEO Jeff Green just bought 6 million shares on the open market, investing $148 million of his personal wealth.

Wall Street is pricing The Trade Desk's stock for absolute disaster, but the financials suggest a healthy business on sale.

10 stocks we like better than The Trade Desk ›

If you only looked at the current stock chart for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), you might reasonably assume that the company accidentally deleted the internet or pivoted to selling fax machines in 2026.

Down roughly 74% from its 52-week high of $91.45, the stock is hovering in the $23 neighborhood as of March 19. Wall Street is treating this former digital advertising darling like a payphone in a world full of smartphones.

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But if you take a step back, ignore the screaming headlines, and actually peek under the hood, the engine isn't smoking at all. In fact, it sounds more like a finely tuned sports car.

The great ad agency turf war

So, why the massive 58% sell-off over the last year? It hasn't been one giant cliff; it's been a painful tumble down a very long flight of stairs.

Over the past 12 months, the company has been battling a perfect storm. Revenue growth slowed down, Amazon started aggressively muscling into its territory, and the rollout of its shiny new AI platform, Kokai, was met with grumbles from users who missed their old manual controls.

Toss in a surprise CFO departure last August that sent the stock plunging nearly 40% in a single day, and Wall Street quickly decided that this former highflier was no longer allowed to trade at a premium valuation.

The 12% drop this past week? That's just the cherry on top of a terrible sundae. It boils down to a messy, highly public breakup with Publicis Groupe, a massive French advertising agency. Publicis recently told its clients to drop The Trade Desk like a bad habit, claiming that an audit caught the adtech firm sneaking in unauthorized fees.

The Trade Desk categorically denied the accusations, pointing out that the auditors were demanding billing data from other The Trade Desk clients. That would violate a slew of confidentiality agreements. Basically, The Trade Desk refused to let Publicis peek at the financial deals offered to its peers and rivals.

In my eyes, this looks less like a corporate scandal and more like a turf war. The Trade Desk is building modern platforms that evaporate the murky, opaque ad-buying pools that legacy agencies use to make their money. The old guard is understandably getting defensive. I expect the drama to peter out over time.

Flexing a flawless balance sheet

While the stock price is crying in the corner, The Trade Desk's balance sheet is out here lifting weights. Over the trailing 12 months, the company raked in $2.9 billion in sales, growing at a very healthy 18.5% year over year. That is not the financial trajectory of a business circling the drain.

And let's talk margins, because they are beautiful.

The Trade Desk boasts a gross profit margin approaching 79% and a net margin north of 15%. It pulled in over $440 million in after-tax net income over the last 12 months.

Better yet, in an industry where companies often borrow money like it's going out of style, The Trade Desk has almost no debt (with a minuscule debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18). It is swimming in cash. It's a fortress balance sheet masquerading as a distressed asset.

The captain just bought the dip... hard

If you really want to know what is going on inside a company, look at what the people in charge are doing with their own wallets. Between March 2 and March 4, The Trade Desk's founder and CEO, Jeff Green, backed up the proverbial armored truck. He bought roughly 6 million shares of his own company's stock on the open market, dropping a cool $148 million of his personal wealth at prices between $23.49 and $25.08.

Corporate executives sell stock all the time to buy yachts or pay taxes. They also convert their stock options to cash on a regular basis. But they only buy $148 million worth of open-market stock when they are absolutely convinced the market is wrong and the share price is about to go on a tear.

Jeff Green isn't just whistling on his way past the graveyard. He is buying the whole cemetery because he believes there's gold buried underneath it.

Chatbots, AI, and the next big gold rush

If you still need a new reason to get excited about The Trade Desk's future, look no further than artificial intelligence (AI). Rumors are swirling that The Trade Desk is in early talks with OpenAI to help integrate and serve ads within ChatGPT.

With over 900 million weekly active users asking ChatGPT everything from "how to boil an egg" to "write my thesis," the monetization potential is staggering. OpenAI reportedly prefers working with independent tech partners rather than feeding the Alphabet and Amazon ad-spot monopolies. If The Trade Desk becomes the primary funnel service for AI chatbot advertising, its total addressable market is going to explode.

It's honestly time to back the truck up

Wall Street is currently pricing The Trade Desk for the apocalypse, partly because one major ad agency got grumpy about an audit. Publicis remains an important player in the digital ad industry, and it hurts to lose that partnership.

However, The Trade Desk's massive drawdown is still a huge overreaction. You have a company generating billions in revenue, operating with near 80% gross margins, holding practically zero debt, and seeing nine-figure insider buying from its billionaire CEO. Add in the potentially lucrative long-term upside of AI-integrated advertising to the mix, and this $23 price tag looks like a glitch in the matrix.

If you've been waiting for a golden opportunity to scoop up shares of a premium tech compounder on clearance, this is it. I mean, The Trade Desk has been one of my favorite stocks to buy for more than a year now, but the setup is getting downright irresistible.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.