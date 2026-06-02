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Trade Desk Appoints Nate Olmstead As Chief Financial Officer

June 02, 2026 — 02:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, Inc.(TTD), an advertising technology company, said that it has appointed Nate Olmstead as chief financial officer with effect from July 9.

Olmstead will join the company from Penguin Solutions Inc.(PENG), an artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology solutions company, where he been serving as CFO. Earlier, he had worked as CFO of Logitech International S.A.(LOGN.SW, LOGI).  

Tahnil Davis, who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue to serve as chief accounting officer, the role she held before taking on the interim role. On January 26, Trade Desk had appointed Davis as interim CFO to succeed then chief financial officer, Alex Kayyal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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