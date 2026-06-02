Trade Desk Appoints Nate Olmstead As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - The Trade Desk, Inc.(TTD), an advertising technology company, said that it has appointed Nate Olmstead as chief financial officer with effect from July 9.

Olmstead will join the company from Penguin Solutions Inc.(PENG), an artificial intelligence infrastructure and technology solutions company, where he been serving as CFO. Earlier, he had worked as CFO of Logitech International S.A.(LOGN.SW, LOGI).

Tahnil Davis, who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue to serve as chief accounting officer, the role she held before taking on the interim role. On January 26, Trade Desk had appointed Davis as interim CFO to succeed then chief financial officer, Alex Kayyal.

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