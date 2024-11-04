Trade Desk added to ‘US 1 List’ at BofA

BofA analysts added Trade Desk (TTD) to the firm’s “US 1” list, which represents a collection of its best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks.

