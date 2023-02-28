Trade Balance Comes in Lower but Better Than Expected

We enter the final trading day of the month of February looking at a down month overall, following January’s positive bounce off December’s relative plummet. Pre-market futures are in the green, but similar to where we closed yesterday: up, but underwhelmingly so. The Dow, which had been +79 points earlier in the early session, are +54 points now. The Nasdaq had dwindled from +18 points to +10 and the S&P 500 has stayed relatively steady, currently +5 points.

The January U.S. Trade Balance in Goods came in lower month over month, but better than expected — based on a nice upward revision to the previous month. Today’s headline was a deficit of -$90.5 billion, which would have been a slight improvement over December’s originally reported -$90.6 billion. But that month’s revision takes it to -$87.7 billion — still economically challenging, but well better than when we crashed through the -$100 billion floor in March of last year.

Advance Retail Inventories for January came in lighter than expected: +0.3% versus a downwardly revised +0.4% (originally +0.7%). Advance Wholesale Inventories for the same month reached a negative -0.4% from an unrevised +0.1% the previous month. These are inflation reads on a smaller scale than, say, CPI or PCE, but these increments may point the way forward in some of the bigger metrics. Inventories are being worked down; this will need to be rectified in the overall supply/demand equation over time.

December Case-Shiller Home Price Index data is also out this morning, with overall 20-city prices +5.8% year over year, well down from November’s +7.6% and thankfully far removed from the painful peak of +10.2% last June. Also, +5.8% is a major softening from the all-time high reported for December of 2021, which was +18.9%. As we saw in Pending Home Sales data yesterday, the clearest sign of higher interest rates having a direct impact on the U.S. economy is in housing prices, with mortgage rates now averaging up towards 7% once again.

Finally, Target TGT is out with Q4 earnings this morning, easily surpassing earnings estimates by 50 cents per share to $1.89, a +36% positive surprise. Revenues of $31.4 billion in the quarter outpaced the Zacks consensus by +2.29%. The big-box retailer still has a ways to go to reach the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $3.19 per share, but considering the challenges, we’d say this was a successful quarter. Target shares have gained +12% year to date, and are up marginally in pre-market trading on the news.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.