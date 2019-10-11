Trade and Manufacturing Move Markets, but Don't Forget Brexit

The market was flying on Friday for a few reasons—including news about the inscrutable Brexit. Here’s what investors need to know about for the coming week.

The market was flying on Friday for a few reasons—including news about the inscrutable Brexit. Here’s what investors need to know about for the coming week.

The stock market was ripping on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.8% in afternoon trading, pushing its weekly gain to 1.3%. It is just what investors needed. If gains hold, the Dow would snap a three-week losing streak.

Good news regarding the trade war with China and U.S. manufacturing helped stocks. But investors shouldn’t forget another inscrutable issue that has helped investor sentiment: Brexit.

The odds of the U.K. making an orderly exit from the European Union have improved. Investors can be forgiven if that doesn’t mean anything to them. Brexit is confusing. But the signs of Brexit optimism are easy to see. British bank stocks, for instance, were up 4.7% on Friday. The British pound is up 3.1% over the past two days, back to about £1.26 to the dollar.

Even if the details are arcane, it is easy to understand that Brexit matters. It matters, obviously, to the U.K. and Europe, but it matters for the U.S., too. Goldman Sachs (ticker: GS), for instance, generates about 25% of its operating profit in Europe. What’s more, S&P 500 companies generate roughly 20% of sales in Europe, according to Barron’s calculations. Goldman was the top gainer by points in the Dow on Friday, gaining almost 3%.

Keen investors will realize that, while effects and exposures are explained, there has been no discussion of what Brexit actually is yet—nor what events are coming and what will happen under certain scenarios. Brexit, broadly speaking, falls into the category of geopolitical risk—when financial markets receive an unexpected shock from something governments do.

Consider 1998, when Russia defaulted on its domestic debt. It was a shock to the global financial system, although the default amounted to just tens of billions of dollars when Global economic output totaled about $30 trillion. But the impact spread. The U.S. financial system almost shut down because a hedge fund called Long Term Capital Management, or LTCM collapsed.

LTCM employed huge amounts of financial leverage and tiny unexpected changes in its long and short positions necessitated a bailout. Without help, banks that lent to LTCM could have been in serious trouble. The LTCM episode was a precursor to the much larger 2008/2009 financial crisis caused by mortgage debt.

An LTCM-like shock and bailout is the catastrophic outcome. The likely, more benign, outcome from Brexit is slower growth for U.K. and Europe. Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney has consistently warned of a long period of slower economic growth for the U.K. if it leaves the EU.

That isn’t good for the world. Great Britain’s $3 trillion economy is globally significant. It is the third-largest in European and accounts for about 4% of global economic output. Again, that may sound small, but don’t forget the Russian “flu” of 1998. Britain is more significant than Russian debt.

The EU commission meets next week to discuss Brexit. The parties involved previously agreed to delay a so-called hard Brexit—with no deal governing the transition—until Oct. 31. A disorderly exit would be more bad news. It would shock the U.K. economy, rapidly shrinking it by 5% to 8%.

The reason for Friday’s optimism is the U.K. appears to be inching toward a deal. Part of the problem the U.K. has had negotiating an orderly exit relates to historic Catholic-Protestant conflict in Ireland. That is something else to consider, in case the situation wasn’t complicated enough.

Oh, and don’t forget, a U.K. exit from the European Union would make it more difficult to move products and do business across European borders. Did we say that?

Britain voted to leave the union in 2016 and citizens now have their third prime minister, Boris Johnson, since then.

