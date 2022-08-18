Trade Alert: Timothy Presutti At NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN), Has Just Spent US$2.0m Buying 3.8% More Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Timothy Presutti recently bought a whopping US$2.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$3.05. While that only increased their holding size by 3.8%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NextNav

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Timothy Presutti was not the only time they bought NextNav shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.00 per share in a US$16m purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.05 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Timothy Presutti.

Timothy Presutti purchased 6.39m shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.48. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:NN Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does NextNav Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that NextNav insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$92m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NextNav Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of NextNav we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NextNav. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for NextNav (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

